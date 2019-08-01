Looking at teams or players we’re pessimistic about

Getty Images

It’s the height of #DelusionSZN. Which makes it difficult, to say the least, to say anything that would burst the Super-Bowl-or-burst bubble of any of the league’s 32 teams, especially those 12 teams that went to the playoffs.

But we did it anyway, in a recent edition of PFT Live. It was the flipside to our draft of players and teams about which we’re oddly optimistic. Simms and I drafted the players and teams about which we’re oddly pessimistic.

We’re pessismistic that you’ll watch the clip. We’re optimistic that saying we’re pessmistic that you’ll watch the clip could work, in a reverse psychology sort of way. (I’d be more optimistic about that if I hadn’t just spelled it out.)

