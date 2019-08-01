Melvin Gordon’s agent requests trade

Getty Images

At last report, the Chargers and Melvin Gordon were still significantly apart in terms of contract value.

And Gordon may be realizing he’ll never close that gap with the Chargers.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, Gordon’s agent asked the Chargers to trade the veteran running back last week.

Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco apparently told agent Damarius Bilbo that Gordon was still “family,” and did not give him permission to seek out potential trade partners on his own.

The Chargers might like to repair the relationship, but it’s unclear if they’re going to be able to without paying Gordon more money than they’re apparently willing to pay him.