Michael Thomas plans to stay in New Orleans through his third contract

AP

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas got his second NFL contract on Wednesday, but he doesn’t think he’s done earning big paydays.

After ending his holdout and reporting to Saints camp today a much richer man, Thomas said he told General Manager Mickey Loomis that this won’t be the last contract he signs with the Saints.

“After I signed that deal I told Mickey I’ll be back to do a third deal,” Thomas said. “Now it’s on to the next goal. You’re now the highest-paid, now you’ve got to go earn it. So that’s the biggest thing I’m trying to do. I’m trying to earn every penny of it.”

Thomas’s current deal runs through 2024 season, when he’ll be 31 years old. Whether the Saints want to keep paying him big money when he’s 32 and older remains to be seen. But they have a few years before they need to worry about that.