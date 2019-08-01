Mitchell Trubisky amused by MVP talk

AP

Mitchell Trubisky‘s MVP odds began at 200-1, prompting the Bears quarterback to become the most popular MVP futures bet in early July. It brought his odds down and has casinos rooting against him for fear of taking a financial beating.

Trubisky has heard the MVP talk.

“It’s funny,” Trubisky told Michael Silver of the NFL. “All the people betting on me to win in Vegas — it’s just good odds. So, why not? If it happens, the payout is great. If not, you don’t lose that much.”

No one even mentioned Trubisky or the Bears this time a year ago, before they acquired Khalil Mack from the Raiders and before they went 12-4. Going into 2019, Trubisky and the Bears have high expectations.

“For us as a team, it’s funny how no one believes in you and trashes you, and then because of one good season they’re coming out of the woodwork and saying how great you are,” Trubisky told Silver.

Yep, that’s pretty much the way it works. It’s a show-me league, and teams coming off a playoff season usually have higher expectations than those coming off a losing seasons.