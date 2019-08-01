Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly gets a day off

Getty Images

It may not be a big deal at all. But given Luke Kuechly‘s history, it’s worth noting until we know whether it is or isn’t.

Via the team’s official website, the Panthers’ middle linebacker is not practicing today, a day after he was pulled out of practice.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said yesterday the team was just being cautious after Kuechly got caught in a pile, and didn’t get into any specifics about what body part might have been impacted in said pile.

Kuechly’s had multiple concussions, and the team has always (correctly) taken a conservative approach with him. And again, we don’t know if he was hit in the head in that pile or not.

The Panthers are giving multiple other players veteran days today, including Cam Newton, Greg Olsen, Christian McCaffrey, Kawann Short, Daryl Williams, and Matt Paradis.