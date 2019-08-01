Pete Carroll explains importance of music at practice

Getty Images

60-year-old head coach Vic Fangio doesn’t want music at practice. 67-year-old head coach Pete Carroll does.

“I’ve always thought that it’s really important,” Carroll told reporters on Thursday regarding music at practice. “It’s really a valuable aspect of the practice experience. We also — we call on the Blue Angels that fly too, to just help us with the noise. They added to it today, made it really challenging today. It’s more than just music. The music is playing here all the time, in meetings and all that kind of stuff. Without question it has something to do with uplifting the spirit of guys, and me too. The other day, the sound system went out and everyone was like, what’s going on? Everyone could tell and feel the difference in what it feels like.”

There’s an important reason for the noise.

“It’s never quiet at the stadium,” Carroll said. “It always is [loud], wherever we are going, away or home. We have to learn to deal with that whole factor. We also get that benefit as well. It’s really way more than that. It’s all more about the juice and the energy that it works and lends us to.”

Carroll was asked whether the noise meshes with the culture Carroll has tried to maintain in Seattle.

“Absolutely,” Carroll said. “Back in the day, in high school, you had a teacher that you went to that class and when you went to that class, you knew you were going in, something might happen that day. You’re always kind of wondering what was going to happen and what was happening and you might do the noise and the music outside. I like our environment to be that kind of energized. Wherever we can keep it upbeat and keep them challenged and guessing and not white sure what’s going to happen next, that’s what we are endeavoring to do.”

Fans and media are definitely wondering what’s going to happen next for the Seahawks. Chances are that, whatever it is, it will be good.