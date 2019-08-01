Raiders claim Jordan Lasley off waivers

Getty Images

Wide receiver Jordan Lasley never got on the field during his rookie season with the Ravens and the 2018 fifth-round pick’s stay with the team ended on Wednesday, but he’ll get another chance to get his NFL career going in Oakland.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the Raiders have claimed Lasley off of waivers a day after Lasley was dumped from the Baltimore roster. That decision came a day after Lasley got in a practice fight with defensive back Cyrus Jones and threw a football into a pond near the practice field after catching a touchdown.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said those incidents didn’t lead the team to cut Lasley, who Harbaugh said was not as good a fit for the team’s revamped offense as other receivers bidding for jobs this summer.

Lasley may face the same fate in Oakland. Antonio Brown, Tyrell Williams, J.J. Nelson, Ryan Grant, fifth-round pick Hunter Renfrow and undrafted rookie Keelan Doss all joined the team this offseason while Marcell Ateman and Dwayne Harris both return from last year’s team.