Ravens veterans “really excited” about Miles Boykin

AP

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has been on a lot of minds this week because of his huge contract extension, but his former teammate Willie Snead has been thinking about Thomas in a different context.

Snead is now with the Ravens and said that Thomas “was built the same, had the same mentality” as Ravens rookie wideout Miles Boykin and the third-round pick has caught the eye of others around the team as well. Boykin has beaten Jimmy Smith in practice at times and the veteran said Boykin is “going to be a player for us this year” and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey shares that positive sentiment about his new teammate.

“He’s so long,” Humphrey said, via the team’s website. “He’s just able to stack guys really well. That’s a thing that a lot of guys can’t do that aren’t as strong. So I’m really excited for the plays he’ll make this year.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman is on the same page as the players, saying Boykin’s presence in the offense is “going to be a beautiful thing” as long as the rookie continues to show the right attitude and approach to his job. If they can get something similar from first-round pick Marquise Brown, the Ravens should be feeling good about their receiving corps for a while.