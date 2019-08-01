Report: Washington hoping fines pressure Trent Williams to report

Getty Images

Trent Williams wants out of Washington, but the team wants him to stay.

And apparently, they’re hoping that squeezing fines out of him will do the trick.

Despite an earlier report from TheAthletic.com that the team was engaged in trade discussions for the star left tackle, Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reports that the team’s “not actively shopping him.”

Instead, the team hopes that as fines for not coming to camp while under contract will eventually pressure him to get over whatever issues he has with the team and report.

By missing a week of training camp already, the amount the team could fine Williams is up to $280,000, and it could grow to over $1 million if he stays away all preseason.

Williams appears to be unhappy with the organization over the number of things, beginning but not limited to their handling of his offseason health scare. He had a benign tumor removed from his scalp, but he has other concerns.

According to the Post report, Williams asked to be traded on June 1, and then when that didn’t work, asked for more money (figuring that might scare them into action).