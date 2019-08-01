Ryan Kalil coming out of retirement to play for Jets

Getty Images

Ryan Kalil announced his retirement at the end of the 2018 season, but he’s had a change of heart about continuing his playing career.

Kalil posted a series of GIFs to his Twitter account on Thursday, including one of Frank Sinatra singing “Come Fly With Me” and one of a character named Benny “The Jet” Rodriguez from the film The Sandlot. One might have been able to cobble together his message as others referred to New York and the song “Leaving on a Jet Plane”, but there’s no need to play detective.

The Jets announced that Kalil is ending his retirement in order to sign with the team. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the team has been talking to Kalil about returning to play for most of the last two months.

Kalil struggled with injuries to his shoulder and neck in 2016 and 2017, but played every game for the Panthers in what was billed as his farewell season.

Center was identified as a Jets need heading into the offseason, but they never addressed it in free agency or the draft. Jonotthan Harrison has been working as the starter, but the two-time All-Pro will likely be taking over as long as his brief retirement didn’t rob him of his ability.