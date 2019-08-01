Thomas Dimitroff: Falcons prepared to make Julio Jones highest-paid WR

AP

The Falcons have written some big checks recently. They are prepared to write one more.

The team is in negotiations with Julio Jones‘ representation for an extension for the star receiver. Jones is in training camp, confident the sides will hammer out a deal.

Michael Thomas reset the market at the position this week, signing a five-year, $100 million extension with $61 million in guarantees. The Saints receiver now leads all receivers in annual average value, while Browns receiver Odell Beckham‘s $65 million in guarantees lead the way at the position.

“We know what Julio is in this league,” Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff told NFL Media on Thursday night before the Hall of Fame Game. “We have a very good idea of approximately where he’s going to be, which I won’t share specifically. The good thing is we’ve never been held by our owner to be limiting someone and we’re very good with our football players here. We feel very proud of how we approach it.

“And again, where we approach it with Julio, we look at everything, of course. We believe that he should be the highest-paid player — sorry, I did not say player — the highest-paid receiver in the league. And I know he believes that. It’s just how we’re going to approach this and how we’re going to get it done. I believe it’s right around the corner, but I don’t want know when it is.”

Jones has an annual average of $14.25 million and is signed through 2020.

“We want Julio here for the rest of his career, whatever that is,” Dimitroff said. “I know you were going to ask me, ‘Where are you?’ We’re still working on it. I’m not worried about it. We’re not concerned about it. We have a great working relationship, not only with Julio, but with CAA and with [agent] Jimmy Sexton. We’re communicating well. We’re not worried about the timeframe of it. . . .So there’s not a major rush here.”

Jones, 30, made his sixth Pro Bowl last season. He is a two-time All-Pro and has made 698 catches for 10,731 yards and 51 touchdowns in his eight seasons.

He will not play in the Hall of Fame Game and, in fact, is not expected to play this preseason.

The Falcons signed linebacker Deion Jones and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett to extensions this offseason.

“I’ve had myriad conversations with Arthur Blank about this and it really comes down to, we are really, really fortunate to have an owner that will let us be in the market for anyone,” Dimitroff said.