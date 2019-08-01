Todd Gurley: Drafting Darrell Henderson means a lot for me

Getty Images

As questions persist about how healthy Rams running back Todd Gurley is, how healthy he can continue to be, and how big a workload he can carry, Gurley is indicating that he’ll be fine with fewer touches this season.

Gurley said rookie running back Darrell Henderson, a third-round draft pick, will help ease the workload on himself and Malcolm Brown, who served as Gurley’s backup last season until they both got hurt late in the year and C.J. Anderson came in.

“Drafting Darrell, that was a big help for me, not only me but the other running backs,” Gurley said on NFL Network. “Last year we used to come in with only two active running backs, me and Malcolm, and Malcolm was on like every special team, so just to have Darrell in here, that’s going to mean a lot.”

If Gurley, Brown and Henderson are all healthy, the Rams will have a wealth of options at running back. But spending a third-round pick on Henderson may suggest the Rams have some doubts about whether they’ll have both Gurley and Brown available to them for 16 games.