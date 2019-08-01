Tom Brady bulked up this offseason

Getty Images

Pliability has been the buzzword of the TB12 Method, Tom Brady‘s approach to fitness. But this offseason Brady trained a little more like an old-school football player, adding muscle mass.

Brady said he decided to add muscle because he thinks it will help him take punishment.

“I wanted to get a little bigger this year and put on a few more pounds and try to absorb the hits a little bit more,” he said, via ESPN. “I worked pretty hard at that.”

Brady, who will turn 42 on Saturday, has managed to stay remarkably healthy in his NFL career. A torn ACL in 2008 is the only injury that has ever caused him to miss playing time. He thinks putting on muscle will be part of staying healthy for what he hopes is at least a few more years in the NFL.