Tom Brady hires WME for off-field representation

Getty Images

He’s not signing a contract with the Patriots. He is signing a contract with a major firm for representation in non-football matters.

According to Rebecca Sun of the Hollywood Reporter, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has hired superfirm WME to handle his off-field endeavors. Matthew Belloni of the Hollywood Reporter characterizes the move as the clearest sign yet that the end of Brady’s football career is near.

Brady repeatedly has said that he plans to play until he’s 45, and at one point he made it clear that this meant staying until the season during which he turns 45 during training camp — 2022. Still, this news becomes a clear piece of evidence to indicate that he’s making plans for something that isn’t related to football, and that it is likely to generate revenue that partially would become fees for WME.

Brady will continue to be represented by Don Yee for his football contract, although for now there’s no football-contract negotiation to be done. Maybe, just maybe, there won’t be.