Trainer sues Antonio Brown for unpaid fees and expenses

Deceased Raiders owner Al Davis knew a thing or two about filing lawsuits. Current Raiders receiver Antonio Brown knows a thing or two about being on the wrong end of them.

Via TMZ.com, Brown has been sued by a trainer who claims that Brown stiffed the trainer out of more than $7,000 in fees and expenses.

Sean Pena claims that he provided Brown with a week of training in April, and that Brown failed to reimburse Pena for therapy and training service, expenses for hotels, airfare, rental car, and more.

Attorney Darren Heitner told TMZ.com that everything has been taken care of.

“Mr. Brown has already paid the Plaintiff everything that he was due,” Heitner said. “The Plaintiff has no foundation for coming after Mr. Brown, and we will ensure that this case disposed of quickly.”

Pena’s lawyer strenuously objects to that characterization.

“Antonio Brown and his attorney have intentionally chosen to ignore Pena’s claim for unpaid trainer services,” Michael D. Kolodzi told TMZ.com. “Indeed, Pena is one of many trainers that Brown has stiffed. It is a repeated pattern of conduct with Brown which assuredly will be brought to the attention of the Court.

“To the chagrin of his Florida counsel, Brown will, in fact, have to personally appear in an Alameda County Court and argue his defense of this case. There are no attorneys allowed in small claims in California.

“Thus, his attorney has no power or ability to ‘ensure that this case is disposed of quickly.’ Such a statement is without merit, completely nonsensical, and demonstrates a profound lack of knowledge of California jurispridence.”

Earlier this year, Brown settled a lawsuit arising from allegations that he threw furniture from a fourteenth-story apartment in Miami — furniture that nearly hit a young child and his grandfather.