Tre Boston: Once you sign, you put other contract hopes aside

Getty Images

Safety Tre Boston lingered on the free agent market last summer looking for bigger and longer deals before signing a one-year contract with the Cardinals that paid him $1.5 million.

Boston will make more money this year, but 2019 played out pretty much the same way. Boston agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Panthers and joined his new team at practice on Thursday.

Boston was frustrated by the way things went in 2018 and he aired his grievances with the process more than once this year, but he said that’s not going to be on his mind now that he’s returned to the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2014.

“Once you sign you just have to put it to the side,” Boston said, via the team’s website. “For me, it’s all about honing in and having fun again. Kind of have to let that go. Coming back here was easy for me. I wanted to find a good contract. I fit in this system. It’s all about being on the right page with what I’m worth and what these guys are asking of me.”

Boston said the Panthers told him he was the missing piece to a unit the safety thinks can be “something special” this year. That might not be enough for Boston to land the kind of contract that’s eluded him the last few years, but it would make the wait to sign feel a little less frustrating in hindsight.