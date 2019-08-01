Trent Williams unfazed by Washington’s threat of fines

Getty Images

Leave it to Washington to find a way to make a bad situation with a player worse.

Instead of mending fences with left tackle (and team captain) Trent Williams or trying to trade him, Washington reportedly hopes that mounting fines, at $40,000 per day, eventually will get Williams to cave. Per a league source, it won’t work.

“Williams doesn’t care,” the source said. Williams believes (perhaps correctly) that the team will never be able to collect the fines if Williams never plays for them again, since there will be no game checks from which they can withold the fines.

Washington can pursue $1.62 million from Williams, which is the amount of unearned signing bonus remaining on his current contract. If/when Washington trades him, Washington will lose the ability to recover the bonus amounts.

Williams continues to want a trade. He continues to want nothing to do with playing for Washington. And he continues to believe that the team’s training and medical staff mishandled the growth/tumor that was removed from Williams’ head earlier this year.