Veteran kicker Phil Dawson retires

Getty Images

Last month longtime NFL kicker Phil Dawson said he was undecided on whether to play this year. Now he has decided: He’s hanging up his cleats.

Dawson, who turned 44 in January, was the second-oldest player in the NFL last year, second only to Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri.

As the Cardinals’ kicker last season, Dawson went 5-fot-8 on field goals and 15-for-15 on extra points before suffering a season-ending hip injury.

Dawson has also played for the 49ers and Browns. He spent most of his career in Cleveland, and he’ll officially announce his retirement in a press conference there on Friday.