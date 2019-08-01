Vic Fangio coaching despite not passing kidney stone

Getty Images

Vic Fangio was not about to miss his head coaching debut — preseason game or not.

The Broncos new head coach spent much of the day at a Cleveland hospital with a kidney stone. He finally left the hospital, without passing the kidney stone.

He began the Hall of Fame Game on the sideline, but NBC sideline reporter Michele Tafoya reports that Fangio will move to the booth if the pain becomes unbearable.

The teams have traded punts with both going three-and-out on their first possessions.