Vikings claim Tyler Catalina off waivers

The Vikings claimed offensive lineman Tyler Catalina off waivers from Washington. They waived offensive lineman Tiano Pupungatoa in a corresponding move.

Washington waived Catalina when it signed veteran offensive lineman Donald Penn.

Catalina, 26, signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He played seven games, with two starts, for the team that season.

He spent last season on injured reserve.

The Vikings signed Pupungatoa last week to take Roc Thomas’ roster spot. He had participated in the Vikings’ rookie minicamp in May on a tryout basis.

Pupungatoa played collegiatly at South Dakota State.