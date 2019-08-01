Which team, if any, would trade for (and pay) Melvin Gordon?

Getty Images

Chargers running back Melvin Gordon reportedly has asked for a trade. OK, so who will trade for him?

It’s a two-step process that will require a team to be willing both to give the Chargers acceptable trade compensation, and to pay Gordon the contract that the Chargers currently aren’t inclined to give him.

Some have mentioned the Buccaneers as a destination, but new coach Bruce Arians has made it clear that he’s not going to sink a bunch of resources into the position. Few teams are willing to do that, especially for a running back who isn’t one of the top three or four in the league.

That’s the problem Gordon will face, even if the Chargers ever authorize his agents to shop the player. Between what the Chargers will want and what Gordon will want, it won’t make sense to make that kind of investment in a veteran — especially when every draft class includes plenty of guys who can move the chances for an investment far lower than what it will take to get Gordon.