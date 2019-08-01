Yannick Ngakoue likely is returning to the Jaguars soon

Getty Images

Jaguars defensive end Yannick Ngakoue continues his training-camp holdout. It apparently won’t be continuing much longer.

Ngakoue has tweeted “the return,” and it’s being widely interpreted (as it should be) that he’ll be returning to the Jaguars and ending his holdout.

For Ngakoue, August 6 has extra importance, and it would make plenty of sense for him to show up by then. If he doesn’t, he would be a restricted free agent in 2020, delaying by a year the franchise-tag dance. Showing up puts the Jags on the clock to tag him in the next offseason.

Ngakoue wants to be paid like DeMarcus Lawrence, Frank Clark, and Dee Ford, but each of them completed their rookie deals before getting paid. Ngakoue is on track to get paid; he’s on track to miss the franchise tag in 2020 if he doesn’t show up by Tuesday.

Thus, barring something completely unexpected at this point, look for him to show up by Tuesday — and for the Jaguars to begin moving toward the question of whether to sign him to a long-term deal or to tag him and trade him before 2020.