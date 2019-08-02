After strong start, Ryan Fitzpatrick’s performance dips

Getty Images

If the NFL were an amusement park, it would have a rollercoaster named the FitzMagic/Tragic.

Throughout his time in the league, Dolphins quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has performed well enough to raise expectations that he inevitably failed to sustain, reducing expectations to a point where he would unexpectedly exceed them. Over and over again.

It’s already happening in Miami. As noted by Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, Fitzpatrick has followed the proclamation by coach Brian Flores that the veteran has become the clear leader in the quarterback competition with a couple of very bad practices, on Wednesday and on Thursday. Per Salguero, Josh Rosen performed better than Fitzpatrick on each day.

Fitzpatrick’s consistent inconsistency should definitely be a factor in the final assessment as to whether he or Rosen should win the starting job. And if Fitzpatrick wins the job, Rosen needs to be ready, because it will be just a matter of time before Fitzpatrick’s on-field effort gives Rosen a chance to play.