Bengals activate Billy Price

Good news regarding the health of Bengals players has been a bit hard to come by of late, but they got some on Friday.

The Bengals announced that they have activated center Billy Price from the non-football injury list. Price was placed on the list when the team opened camp last Friday.

Price was a 2018 first-round pick and he missed six games last season with a foot injury. He also suffered a partially torn pectoral muscle while doing the bench press at the Scouting Combine, so everyone in Cincinnati will be looking for better health for Price this time around.

The Bengals are likely without 2019 first-round left tackle Jonah Williams for the entire year while guard Clint Boling announced his retirement recently due to health concerns. They also expect to open the season without wide receiver A.J. Green as a result of an ankle injury.