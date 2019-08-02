AP

The Patriots have a bunch of young wide receivers getting plenty of reps in camp, and they may be dipping into the market for some experience.

According to Josina Anderson of ESPN, former Saints wideout Cameron Meredith visited the Patriots earlier this week and remains in the area.

Meredith was released by the Saints earlier this week, ending a less-than-stellar time there. He caught just nine passes in his one season with the Saints.

He had played well for the Bears prior to tearing his ACL and missing the 2017 season.

With Julian Edelman out with a thumb injury Demaryius Thomas on the physically unable to perform list (and Josh Gordon suspended), the Patriots have looked around, working out veteran Justin Hunter as well.