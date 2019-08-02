Champ Bailey: No one from Washington called until three days ago

Getty Images

Champ Bailey will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame tomorrow night, and one of the teams he played for has done a lot to honor him. The other team he played for has not.

Bailey played his first five seasons in Washington and then played 10 seasons in Denver, but he said today that only the Broncos congratulated him when he was voted in.

“Nobody from Washington had called me until three days ago. Nobody,” Bailey said.

Bailey loved spending a decade in Denver and is thrilled to be enshrined in Canton alongside longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen.

“I’m traded and I get to Denver, great organization,” Bailey said. “I think my Hall of Fame career really started with the Bowlens. To have Pat go in with me is unbelievable.”

Bailey appears to have much warmer memories of his time in Denver than of his time in Washington.