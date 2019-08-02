Corey Clement does 7-on-7 work for first time since 2018 knee injury

Getty Images

The Eagles have been happy with what they’ve seen from Jordan Howard and second-round pick Miles Sanders in training camp, which leaves Corey Clement with some work to do if he’s going to have a role in the offense come September.

That effort has been hindered by the knee injury that landed him on injured reserve last season, but Clement took a step forward on Thursday. He took part in 7-on-7 drills for the first time this summer.

“Team reps is really my next big step,” Clement said, via the team”s website. “Today was 7-on-7s and just getting more comfortable with everything. Getting my legs back, catching, and bursting downfield. Football shape is definitely different than rehab shape.”

With Howard and Sanders all but assured spots on the 53-man roster, Clement will be competing with Josh Adams, Wendell Smallwood, Darren Sproles, Donnell Pumphrey and Boston Scott for the other backfield spots.