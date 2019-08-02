Extortion charge dropped as Tyrann Mathieu’s cousin pleads to misdemeanor charge

AP

An extortion charge against a relative of Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has been dropped after he pleaded guilty to removing an ankle monitor while out of jail on bail.

According to Ramon Antonio Vargas of NOLA.com, Geourvon Sears, Mathieu’s cousin, pleaded guilty to the misdemeanor charge in federal court on Thursday. Sears had been accused by Mathieu of threatening to accuse him of sexual misconduct and violence if he wasn’t paid millions for his silence.

Sears was arrested in May after Mathieu accused him of sending him threatening text messages. He was released on bond but had his bail revoked after he cut off the ankle monitor and tested positive for drugs.

After Mathieu accused Sears of extortion, additional family members lobbied accusations back against Mathieu. George Sears said they’d received threats from Mathieu and their mother said he’d threatened the family over social media as well.

“We’re just happy it’s closed and over with,” said Denise White, Mathieu’s representative.