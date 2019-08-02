Falcons “pleased” with Kaleb McGary’s heart procedure

Getty Images

Falcons coach Dan Quinn didn’t offer many details, but said the news on rookie tackle Kaleb McGary‘s heart procedure was good.

The team announced Wednesday that the first-round pick from Washington would have a cardiac ablation procedure, which they described as “minimally invasive.” He had two other similar procedures previously.

Via D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Quinn said after last night’s Hall of Fame Game that things seemed positive.

“Number one, the doctors were certainly happy about the procedure,” Quinn said. “We’ll have some more updates as we go along. But for the first part of it, they were happy.”

Asked about McGary’s timetable, Quinn replied: “No, we’ll kind of go through the same markers to go back and see the docs about when his return to play can be. We’ll update as we go. There is nothing to report. I know they were pleased with the procedure.”

Doctors who perform such procedures (but not McGary’s specifically) told the Journal-Constitution that he should make a full recovery in six to eight weeks, since he will be on blood thinners for a period of time.