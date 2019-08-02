Falcons sign Hamp Cheevers, cut Kyle Vasey

Getty Images

The Falcons announced Friday night that they have signed cornerback Hamp Cheevers. They cut long snapper Kyle Vasey in a corresponding move.

Cheevers signed with the Titans as an undrafted free agent this spring.

The Titans waived him with an injury designation soon after, and he reverted to their injured reserve list before eventually getting cut with a settlement.

At Boston College, Cheevers made 55 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, two forced fumbles and 10 pass breakups in 17 games over two seasons.