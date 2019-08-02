Falcons sign Ronald Martin, waive Rashard Causey

Getty Images

The Falcons made a change to their secondary a day after opening the NFL’s preseason schedule by taking part in the Hall of Fame Game.

The team announced they signed safety Ronald Martin. Defensive back Rashard Causey was waived in a corresponding move.

Martin brings some experience to a safety group that recently lost J.J. Wilcox to a torn ACL. He played in 13 games for the Jets and Colts between 2015 and 2017, but spent last season on injured reserve.

Causey was signed after he went undrafted in April. The UCF alum had missed time in camp with a hamstring injury and his departure underscores the importance of availability when trying to make an NFL team out of training camp.