Jamie Collins: It’s an honor to earn Bill Belichick’s praise

Getty Images

Patriots coach Bill Belichick traded linebacker Jamie Collins to Cleveland during the 2016 season, then signed him after the Browns cut him this year. In his second stint in New England, Collins is thrilled to learn that Belichick believes in him.

Belichick had high praise for Collins after a few days of training camp.

“He’s been great,” Belichick said, via the Boston Herald. “He had a great spring. He’s had a good training camp. He’s done everything we’ve asked him to do and he’s done it well. Glad we have him. I think he’ll help our team.”

Collins said it means the world to him to hear that kind of praise from an all-time great coach.

“From him, man, that’s music to my ears, man. It’s an honor to get that type of response from him, and I really do appreciate it. That just makes me feel better and makes me want to come to work even more,” Collins said.

The trade in 2016 was a surprise to just about everyone, Collins included. But now he’s glad to have the Browns in the rear-view mirror.

“Cleveland’s the past,” Collins said. “Cleveland’s the past. I’m here. I’m in New England. I’m playing back here. I’d rather focus on right now.”

Right now Collins appears likely to play a big role on the Patriots’ defense, something that would have been seen as shocking when they traded him away three years ago.