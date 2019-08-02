Jason Witten unfazed by Ezekiel Elliott trip to Cabo

AP

The Cowboys have a general sense that whenever Ezekiel Elliott returns from Cabo San Lucas, he’ll be in good shape.

But one veteran teammate also knows that the perception of being in Mexico can outweigh what’s actually happening there.

In discussing his teammate’s Mexican holdout, Cowboys tight end Jason Witten was asked about his own trip to Cabo.

Since the Cowboys had the best record in the league in 2007, they took advantage of their playoff bye week by getting out of town. Witten, quarterback Tony Romo (and his then-girlfriend Jessica Simpson) and a few other Cowboys ducked out for some rest and relaxation, then came home and promptly lost to the Giants in the divisional round.

“Yeah, my situation certainly, absolutely many years ago,” Witten said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Personally these guys don’t even remember that. They’re too young to know that story. Perception is reality, I guess. My lesson learned from that point. Honestly that was a different situation. It was during the playoff [bye] week.”

The other difference is Elliott is working out, as he did during his 2017 suspension.. So when he returns, Witten expects the running back to be in shape and ready to work.

“I know he’s going to be training, he’s going to be ready to play,” Witten said. “I don’t know if we have a guy on this football team that loves football and enjoys being one of the guys in the locker room and in these meetings [more than Zeke]. And during training camp he’s a little bit of a jokester.

“He’s going to work hard and he’s going to be prepared and I know he’s preparing himself to carry the workload like he has his entire career. I don’t see that being an issue of where he’s doing his training at.”

At least as long as he plays more than one game when he returns.