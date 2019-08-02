Kyler Murray on expectations: “I don’t feel pressure”

AP

There’s obviously pressure on Kyler Murray, and there has been since he decided to be a football player and became the No. 1 overall pick.

But for his part, he doesn’t accept it.

“I don’t feel pressure,” the Cardinals quarterback said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com.

That doesn’t mean there won’t be any, as he adjusts to a different game. He admitted that part of what’s helping his transition is not having to worry about anything other than getting better at ball.

“It’s been fun,” Murray said. “It’s a little different. Schedule’s a little easier just because this is what we love to do. This is what I love to do, so for me, it’s easy to just wake up and play football and worry about football.”

But for his happy-go-lucky attitude (and perhaps sheer denial), he is aware of the expectations on him in Arizona, which is why the singular focus on the sport makes life easier.

“I got to go out and play well,” Murray said. “And if I don’t, then people are gonna be mad, I’m gonna be mad, everybody’s gonna be mad. So, my focus is play well.”

There you go. No pressure, kid. Now just go fix one of the worst franchises in the NFL.