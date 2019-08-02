Morris Claiborne facing four-game suspension

Getty Images

Cornerback Morris Claiborne remains a free agent and his unavailability for the first weeks of the regular season may have something to do with his inability to land a job.

NFL Media reports that Claiborne is facing a four-game suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. Claiborne is appealing the ban and the report indicates that the number of games could be reduced, although it’s not clear when that decision will be made.

Claiborne entered the NFL as the sixth overall pick of the 2012 draft. The Cowboys picked him, but Claiborne’s five years in Dallas didn’t turn out as hoped as injuries kept him off the field for long stretches.

He’s been healthier the last two year — 100 tackles and three interceptions in 30 starts for the Jets — but there’s now a new obstacle in Claiborne’s way.