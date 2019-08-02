Patriots place Cameron Meredith on PUP

Getty Images

The Patriots announced the signing of receiver Cameron Meredith. The NFL’s official transactions wire brought news that the team placed Meredith on the physically unable to perform list.

The Patriots have no plans to rush Meredith back on the field, working on strengthening Meredith’s knee and increasing his flexibility first, Michael Giardi of the NFL reports.

The Bears signed Meredith as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois State in 2015, and he became their No. 1 receiver a year later with 66 catches for 888 yards and four touchdowns.

Meredith, 26, missed the entire 2017 season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament.

He signed with the Saints but played only 126 offensive snaps and three on special teams in six games last season. Meredith finished last season on injured reserve after he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery.

The Saints cut him this week.