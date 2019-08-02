Patriots sign Cameron Meredith

Getty Images

The Patriots are adding to their receiving corps.

Cameron Meredith is signing in New England today, according to multiple reports.

Meredith has undeniable talent, having gone from an undrafted rookie out of Illinois State in 2015 to the Bears’ No. 1 receiver in 2016. But he missed the entire 2017 season with a torn ACL, and after signing with the Saints in 2018 he didn’t do much, catching just nine passes. The Saints released him this week.

Now Meredith will try to make the team in New England, where the Patriots may have a new big-play threat in their passing game, if he can stay healthy.