Pete Carroll “counting on” Ziggy Ansah for Week One

The Seahawks signed defensive end Ziggy Ansah with the knowledge that his shoulder injury made it uncertain whether he’d be ready to go for the start of the regular season.

Head coach Pete Carroll said in May that he though Ansah “has a chance” of being ready to go against the Bengals on September 8. Ansah avoided the physically unable to perform list to start camp, which was a step in the right direction and another one came on Friday.

Carroll offered an update on Ansah’s outlook during an appearance on KJR Radio and it sounds like the pass rusher now has a good chance of being in the lineup.

“Oh, sure. We’re counting on it,” Carroll said. “I’m counting that he’s going to make it. I don’t see any reason that he wouldn’t. He’s doing great, has made progress throughout, did more again yesterday and he’ll continue to do that. I’m not really concerned about the preseason games for him. I just want to get him to game time if we can. Hopefully in the next couple weeks he’ll be able to practice and do everything and he’ll have a couple good weeks of practicing with us at full tempo and that will get him ready for the season.”

Ansah was limited to seven games and four sacks with the Lions last season because of the injury. He and first-round pick. L.J. Collier are a big part of the plan to fill the pass rushing hole left by Frank Clark, although Collier is out for the near future after hurting his ankle this week.