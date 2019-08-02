Russell Wilson misses practice for grandfather’s funeral

AP

Russell Wilson has been a constant presence for the Seahawks, never missing a start in his career, and barely any team functions at all.

So his absence Friday stood out.

According to Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times, Wilson missed practice to fly back to the East Coast for his grandfather’s funeral in Norfolk, Va.

It’s just the second practice the quarterback missed during his tenure with the Seahawks. The first was during OTAs in 2015 was to attend the funeral of then-teammate Jimmy Graham‘s surrogate mother.

Wilson is scheduled to return for a mock game Saturday.