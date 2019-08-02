Sam Darnold: Communication is key to getting Ryan Kalil up to speed

Getty Images

The Jets signed center Ryan Kalil on Thursday and the plan is for him to be in the starting lineup when they face the Bills to kick off the 2019 season.

It’s just over a month until that game takes place, which means Kalil will have to get up to speed on the offense pretty quickly. He’ll also have to get comfortable working with quarterback Sam Darnold, who said on Friday that he doesn’t think that’s going to be an issue.

“Yeah, I think, again, from what people have said to me, he’s a great dude and I don’t think there’s going to be any issue there getting along but again, I think communication as far as protections, run game, all that stuff, as much as we can communicate, especially with our offense, with the offense that we want to create and the offense that we want to have, communication is key,” Darnold said at a press conference. “The more that we do that throughout this process, which is short, the short process to get ready for the season, the better off we’ll be.”

Head coach Adam Gase also stressed the need for the two players to communicate well and said that Kalil’s “knowledge speeds up the process” for the second-year quarterback by taking some things off of Darnold’s plate. Anything that gets Darnold to a higher level will be a welcome addition to the Jets, so the hope is that the quarterback is right about how quickly Kalil will be settled in his new home.