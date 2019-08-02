Sean McDermott on Josh Allen’s arm strength: All I care about is accuracy

Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, but coach Sean McDermott says arm strength is not the key to Allen becoming a franchise quarterback.

McDermott joked on NFL Network that Allen could throw the ball 100 yards, but what McDermott needs from Allen is accuracy more than throwing the ball deep downfield.

“All I care about really is that he throws the ball accurately,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “There’s a debate out there about the strength of his arm and the debate with Patrick Mahomes, a great quarterback in and of itself. The key right now is for Josh to grow in our offense and the thing about it is he has that growth mindset. He loves to learn, loves to grow, loves to compete.”

Accuracy was not Allen’s strong suit last season, as he completed just 52.8 percent of his passes, well below the league average of 64.9 percent. The Bills were dead last in the NFL in team completion percentage in 2018. McDermott wants that to change in 2019.