Sean McDermott on Josh Allen’s arm strength: All I care about is accuracy

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 2, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT
Getty Images

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has one of the strongest arms in the NFL, but coach Sean McDermott says arm strength is not the key to Allen becoming a franchise quarterback.

McDermott joked on NFL Network that Allen could throw the ball 100 yards, but what McDermott needs from Allen is accuracy more than throwing the ball deep downfield.

“All I care about really is that he throws the ball accurately,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News. “There’s a debate out there about the strength of his arm and the debate with Patrick Mahomes, a great quarterback in and of itself. The key right now is for Josh to grow in our offense and the thing about it is he has that growth mindset. He loves to learn, loves to grow, loves to compete.”

Accuracy was not Allen’s strong suit last season, as he completed just 52.8 percent of his passes, well below the league average of 64.9 percent. The Bills were dead last in the NFL in team completion percentage in 2018. McDermott wants that to change in 2019.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Sean McDermott on Josh Allen’s arm strength: All I care about is accuracy

  2. “The first is accuracy, which is talked about often but still never enough. It wouldn’t matter how high Brady’s football IQ were if he couldn’t put the ball where he wants. Have you ever seen a QB sail a ball over a receiver’s head and heard someone say, “Great read!”? Or could you imagine a team getting whipped into a frenzy before a game if they knew the leader banging the lockers and yelling “Let’s Go!” was sure to dropback and drive a half-dozen throws into the dirt that day? Nothing a quarterback does before or during a play matters if that play ends with an incomplete pass.”
    -Andy Benoit on great quarterback traits

  5. Well, you should have scouted him better, because he and Jackson in Baltimore don’t have it and it’s clear Drew Lock lacks it in Denver.

    You kinda need it.

  8. It would be interesting to know the Bills’ rationale for drafting Allen. Troy Aikman and some other QBs believe that accuracy is not something that can be significantly improved. It seems to be true, can’t think of a QB who was not accurate coming out of college and then became accurate in the NFL.

  9. Tim Tebow technically had a cannnon. But he had goofy mechanics. Teams spent years trying to teach him accuracy. Ryan Mallett had a cannon. Teams spent years trying to teach him how to read a defense and make him accurate.

    I’m asking PFT nation, has there ever been a strong armed QB that was taught how to be accurate? I mean Rich Gannon certainly comes to mind as a late bloomer but he was more of a great athlete that needed opportunity. KC messed up with Gannon and let him flourish in Oakland.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!