Shamar Stephen off Vikings’ NFI list

The Vikings are closer to full strength on their defensive line.

The team announced that defensive tackle Shamar Stephen has been activated from the non-football injury list. Stephen spent a week on the list for an undisclosed issue, but is now free to begin practicing with the team at training camp.

Stephen played for the Viking during his first four NFL seasons and returned as a free agent this offseason after playing in Seattle last year. He had 25 tackles and two sacks for the Seahawks.

With Stephen back in action, defensive end Tashawn Bower is the only player still on the NFI list in Minnesota. Cornerback Mike Hughes and tight end David Morgan are on the physically unable to perform list.