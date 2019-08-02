Steven Jackson’s one-day contract triggers a drug test

Getty Images

NFL players who sign a one-day retirement contract may also endure the one-minute (or longer if shy bladder kicks in) indignity of urinating in front of a grown man.

Former Rams running back Steven Jackson learned this lesson the hard way when returning to the Rams for a ceremonial walk into the sunset. Jackson, via the New York Post, received an invitation to submit to a drug test based on his non-return return to the Rams.

“Dear NFL can you tell Mr. Lombardo that I signed a one day contract,” Jackson said. “I will not be reporting today for my random drug test screening. Thanks in advance #retirement life.”

Apparently, it’s not joke.

“As you know more than most, this is done by the independent administrator,” a league spokesman told PFT via email. “This is done for all players who sign and have not had an annual test completed.”

All players are subject to a once-per-year substance-abuse test, during a window that opens on April 20 (yes, 4/20) and that closes in early August. And by “all players,” the league means all players — even those who join the roster and immediately exit it, and even though there was never any contemplation that the player will actually join the team.

While it’s true that the administrator and not the league randomly picks players for testing, the system should be set up to exclude players who aren’t really planning to play football.

Jackson last played in 2015, capping a 12-year career that included nine with the Rams, two with the Falcons, and a short stint in 2015 with the Patriots.