The 2019 preseason pressure cooker

Getty Images

Friday’s PFT Live included a look from Big Cat and yours truly at various persons who are in the pressure cooker as the 2019 season approaches.

And there are plenty of players and coaches in the pressure cooker.

Check out the video, and then chime in with your thoughts on whether we missed anyone or whether anyone we’ve added to the list truly isn’t under pressure.

PFT Live has returned from hiatus and will be televised every weekday, indefinitely. If you aren’t watching from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. ET (with an immediate re-air), you definitely should be.