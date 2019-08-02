Titans controlling owner: I don’t want a new stadium

Getty Images

The Oilers left Houston for Nashville after owner Bud Adams failed to secure public money for a new stadium to replace the Astrodome. The Titans aren’t leaving Nashville.

The Titans have 11 seasons left on their lease at Nissan Stadium, but Titans controlling owner Amy Strunk, Adam’s daughter, said Friday she isn’t going to ask the city for a new stadium.

Nissan Stadium eventually will need a face lift, though.

“I don’t want a new stadium,” Strunk said on Midday 180, via Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “But I do like The Hard Rock Stadium. That’s a very interesting model and one that we need to keep looking further at to make improvements. I’m all about making it the best stadium for our fans that I can without being ridiculous. Because at the end of the day the stadium doesn’t win football games.

“That’s important to me — fan experience. We have a lot of areas we get better at every year. We’ve got to just keep looking down the road for what would be the best thing for our stadium to become.”

The Titans could continue to play at Nissan Stadium while it underwent renovations as the Dolphins did at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami’s makeover reportedly cost $425 million, while Los Angeles’ and Las Vegas’ price tags are in the billions.

“I definitely think so. I think we can retrofit it,” Strunk said. “Whenever this transpires. Whenever we get to that point that we feel it needs to be done I think that stadium can be retrofitted in a Hard Rock way.”