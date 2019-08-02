Todd Monken: “Absolutely silly” to say transition to Browns hasn’t been smooth

Getty Images

When training camp opened, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens shot down a report that offensive coordinator Todd Monken’s transition to the team has been rocky enough that Kitchens had to take over a larger role in the offense.

Monken did the same from Browns camp on Thursday. He said that Kitchens is “the head coach and he’s going to call the plays,” which makes for a lot of involvement. Monken added that there’s nothing unusual about any head coach having an active role in the offense.

“It makes no sense to me,” Monken said, via Cleveland.com. “When I was at Oklahoma State, guess who was involved? Mike Gundy. When I was at Tampa, guess who was involved? Dirk Koetter. It’s silly — absolutely silly.”

The offense will remain a work in progress until the start of the regular season, but we’ll get a first glimpse at it next Thursday when they open the preseason against Washington.