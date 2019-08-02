Tyreek Hill back on the practice field

Getty Images

Tyreek Hill wasn’t sidelined with a quad bruise for very long.

According to Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star, the Chiefs wide receiver was back on the practice field this morning.

Hill left practice Tuesday, after he was hit by teammate Bashaud Breeland during team drills.

He hasn’t missed a game because of injury during his career, but the sight of him on a cart presented a scare for the team.

Pryor also noted that right tackle Mitchell Schwartz was back after missing a few days with back spasms.