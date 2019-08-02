Vic Fangio was hoping for more from Drew Lock

Getty Images

Quarterback play was ugly at the Hall of Fame Game, and that included Drew Lock, the Broncos’ second-round rookie. Broncos coach Vic Fangio said after the game that he had hoped to see a better outing from Lock in his first preseason game.

“I was hoping for more, but [I’m] not surprised,” Fangio said. “He’s still got a lot of work to do. I thought his accuracy wasn’t clean all the time along with his reads, but that’s to be expected. We’ve got four more games and we’ve got to get him ready — more ready than he is right now.”

Lock completed 7 of 11 passes for 34 yards. He was sacked twice, losing 15 yards, and scrambled once for six yards, which means that on Lock’s 14 dropbacks the Broncos totaled just 25 yards, an ugly average of 1.8 yards per play. The best thing Lock did to gain yardage for the Broncos was pick up a highly questionable 15-yard unnecessary roughness penalty for a hit at the end of that six-yard run.

After the game, Lock gave himself a mixed assessment.

“I think it’s what you can expect from an opener,” Lock said. “A couple ups, a couple downs — but it’s good that we can look at it. There’s a lot of things we can work on, especially myself, and go in and get ready for the next one.”

Joe Flacco solidified his status as the Broncos’ starting quarterback without even playing.