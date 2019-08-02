Washington cuts Andrew East, signs D.J. White

Getty Images

Washington waived long snapper Andrew East on Friday.

East played three games for Washington last season, signing after Nick Sundberg injured his back and went on injured reserve.

East originally entered the league in 2015 as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Chiefs. He also has spent time with Jaguars, Raiders, Rams and Seahawks.

Washington signed defensive back D.J. White.

The Chiefs selected White in the sixth round of the 2016 draft. He played 11 games for Kansas City as a rookie.

In 2017, White played two games for the Colts.

Indianapolis waived him out of the 2018 preseason.