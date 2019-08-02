Zack Martin getting MRI for back soreness

Getty Images

The most visible part of the Cowboys’ run game is in Mexico while holding out for a new contract.

But another key member of that process is getting checked for a medical issue.

According to Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News, Cowboys right guard Zack Martin is getting an MRI to try to find out more about his back soreness. He did not participate in the team’s walk-through this morning, with Xavier Su'a-Filo working in his place.

“He’s moving around fine, but the [athletic trainers] just want to look into it,” coach Jason Garrett said.

The 28-year-old Martin has only missed two games in his career, when he was held out the last two weeks of the season with what was termed a knee issue.